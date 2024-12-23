Thieves cash in after series of crimes around Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motocross bike, a van, cash – and a chocolate bar – were among items stolen during a series of crimes around Horsham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say that the motocross bike was snatched after thieves broke into the garage of a property in London Road, Hardham, near Pulborough, on December 13. The bike, say officers, had been listed on Facebook Marketplace.

In an earlier incident, a tradesperson had their van stolen while they were working at a property in East Street, Billingshurst, on December 11. Police say that the van was parked on the driveway of the property when it was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another burglary, a homeowner returned to their property in Pondtail Road, Horsham, after a night away and discovered that thieves had ransacked the place after smashing a back window to get into the property.

A motocross bike was stolen when thieves broke into a property in London Road, Hardham, near Pulborough

And, say police, a chocolate bar was stolen during another break-in at the outbuilding of a property in Park Lane, Maplehurst, near Horsham, on December 17.

On the same day, Broadbridge Heath residents staying in Dorset were shocked when they saw three males breaking into a car on their property via their Ring doorbell.

In another incident in Broadbridge Heath on December 17, a wallet containing £260 and bank cards were stolen from a vehicle in Carter Drive. Police say that the owner’s driving licence was posted back through the door of their house.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police by calling 101.