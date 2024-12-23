Thieves cash in after series of crimes around Horsham
Police say that the motocross bike was snatched after thieves broke into the garage of a property in London Road, Hardham, near Pulborough, on December 13. The bike, say officers, had been listed on Facebook Marketplace.
In an earlier incident, a tradesperson had their van stolen while they were working at a property in East Street, Billingshurst, on December 11. Police say that the van was parked on the driveway of the property when it was taken.
In another burglary, a homeowner returned to their property in Pondtail Road, Horsham, after a night away and discovered that thieves had ransacked the place after smashing a back window to get into the property.
And, say police, a chocolate bar was stolen during another break-in at the outbuilding of a property in Park Lane, Maplehurst, near Horsham, on December 17.
On the same day, Broadbridge Heath residents staying in Dorset were shocked when they saw three males breaking into a car on their property via their Ring doorbell.
In another incident in Broadbridge Heath on December 17, a wallet containing £260 and bank cards were stolen from a vehicle in Carter Drive. Police say that the owner’s driving licence was posted back through the door of their house.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police by calling 101.