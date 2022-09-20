Thieves damage camper van in village near Horsham
Damage was caused to a camper van in a village near Horsham when thieves broke into the vehicle and stole items from it.
Police say the incident happened in Handcross Road, Plummers Plain, some time between 6.30pm on September 14 and 7.30am the following day.
In other incidents, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Brookview, Coldwaltham, between 6pm on September 18 and 1.45pm the next day.
A car parked in Willow Road, Horsham, was entered at around 4am on September 3. It is not thought anything was stolen.
A person was spotted trying car door handles in Comptons Brow Lane, Horsham, between 2.30am and 4.30 am on September 16.
Thieves made off with a strimmer from a shed in Link Lane, Pulborough, between September 7 and September 14.
And in an incident yesterday (Monday), a shed door was forced open at a property in Tower Road, Colgate.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101.