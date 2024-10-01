Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thieves grabbed jewellery and watches worth around £15,000 during a daylight raid on a house in Billingshurst.

Police say that the house in Marringdean Road was broken into between 10.15am and 1.30pm on September 18 while the occupant was out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Several items of jewellery including necklaces, earrings and watches worth approximately £15,000 have been stolen, along with money.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say there was another daylight break-in at a property in Rowan Drive, Billingshurst, on September 19. The spokesperson said: “The house was broken into during the day whilst the occupant was out and subsequently returned home to find a messy search had been carried out. It is not known how access to the property has been gained.”

Burglars fled with £15,000 worth of jewellery and watches when they broke into a house in Billingshurst

In another incident in Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, burglars broken into a shed and stole a quad bike, chainsaws, a trailer and hedge trimmers. The break in happened some time between 10am on September 16 and 8.30am the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say that quad bikes were also stolen when a garage at a house in Brighton Road, Mannings Heath, was broken into at around 7.10pm on September 19.

The spokesperson added a public plea: “Please make sure your outbuildings and garages are locked and secure.

"We are continuing to investigate these burglaries and if you see anyone acting suspiciously around a property, please report it to us on 101, or 999 if you are witnessing a burglary in progress.”

They added: “If you have been a victim of burglary, you can contact Victim Support who can give you the emotional support and advice you need. It does not matter how long ago the crime took place.”