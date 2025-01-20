Thieves ransack property during village break-in
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police say that the break-in happened in Harrys Way, Faygate, some time between 8.30am and 11.45pm on January 16. A spokesperson said: “Glass has been smashed and the property has been ransacked.”
In other earlier incidents, police say that a vehicle was stolen from a car dealership at Handcross Hill, Plummers Plain on January 4.
And photography and paperwork were stolen when a van was broken into in New Street, Horsham, some time between 6.30pm on January 8 and 10.30am the following day.
A wallet was stolen from a van in Haglands Lane, West Chiltington, on January 9 and police say that a bank card was later used at a store.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101.