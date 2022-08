Police say that the rear door of the property in Hyde Street was forced open during the break-in which happened some time between July 24 and July 27.

In another incident, someone was spotted on a ring doorbell getting into a vehicle parked in Beech Road, Horsham, at around 3am on July 30.

Officers attended and searched the area.

Thieves fled with jewellery after burgling a house in Upper Beeding