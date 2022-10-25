Police say that the 4x4 was taken from Greenfields Way some time between 10.30pm on October 21 and 9am the following day.

The theft follows reports of other high-value vehicles, including Jaguars and Mercedes, being stolen in the Horsham district over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, in other crimes this week a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda CR-V at the Wantley Hill Estate, Henfield, between 6pm on October 20 and 9am yesterday (October 24).

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101

People were spotted on CCTV causing criminal damage to a front door in Ryecroft Lane, Storrington, at around 11.15pm on October 22. Police say that no entry was made into the building and nothing was stolen.

