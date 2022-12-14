Car thieves have been targeting vehicles in Horsham over the past week.

A number have been stolen from a string of addresses in the district.

Police say that a Mazda MX5 was stolen from Queensway, Horsham, some time between 7pm on December 6 and 8.30am the following day.

A Volkswagen Eos was stolen from Old Holbrook in Horsham at around 9pm on December 7. Officers say that the car was later found but that investigations into the theft are continuing.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to call police on 101

Meanwhile, a Land Rover was stolen from Rusper Road between 7pm on December 9 and 11am the following morning.

Police say that damage was caused when thieves tried to steal a Nissan in Marlpost Road, Southwater, at around 7.15am on December 7.

And a car was stolen from Wickhurst Lane in Broadbridge Heath, soon after 8pm on December 7 but was later found.

