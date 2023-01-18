Police say that the burglary happened in North Parade some time between 1.15pm and 10pm.
In another incident, cash was stolen from a car parked overnight in Merryfield Drive, Horsham, on January 15/16.
Police say that there has also been a spate of thefts from garden sheds and garages in the district.
Hedge trimmers were stolen from a shed in North Street, Storrington, at around 11pm on January 3.
And someone stole a Honda Rotavator lawn mower from a garage in West Street, Storrington, some time between January 5 and 12.
Police say that a lock was broken off a garage door in Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, between 2pm and 3pm on January 6 but nothing was stolen.
A chainsaw and petrol blower were stolen from a Renault Trafic van in Swindon Road, Horsham, between 5pm on January 15 and 6.50am on January 16.