Thieves steal jewellery after smashing their way into Horsham house

Thieves escaped with jewellery after smashing their way through the rear door of a property in Horsham on Saturday.

By Sarah Page
3 hours ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 11:13am

Police say that the burglary happened in North Parade some time between 1.15pm and 10pm.

In another incident, cash was stolen from a car parked overnight in Merryfield Drive, Horsham, on January 15/16.

Police say that there has also been a spate of thefts from garden sheds and garages in the district.

Sussex Police are investigating a spate of burglaries in the Horsham area
Hedge trimmers were stolen from a shed in North Street, Storrington, at around 11pm on January 3.

And someone stole a Honda Rotavator lawn mower from a garage in West Street, Storrington, some time between January 5 and 12.

Police say that a lock was broken off a garage door in Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, between 2pm and 3pm on January 6 but nothing was stolen.

A chainsaw and petrol blower were stolen from a Renault Trafic van in Swindon Road, Horsham, between 5pm on January 15 and 6.50am on January 16.