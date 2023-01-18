Thieves escaped with jewellery after smashing their way through the rear door of a property in Horsham on Saturday.

Police say that the burglary happened in North Parade some time between 1.15pm and 10pm.

In another incident, cash was stolen from a car parked overnight in Merryfield Drive, Horsham, on January 15/16.

Police say that there has also been a spate of thefts from garden sheds and garages in the district.

Sussex Police are investigating a spate of burglaries in the Horsham area

Hedge trimmers were stolen from a shed in North Street, Storrington, at around 11pm on January 3.

And someone stole a Honda Rotavator lawn mower from a garage in West Street, Storrington, some time between January 5 and 12.

Police say that a lock was broken off a garage door in Brighton Road, Lower Beeding, between 2pm and 3pm on January 6 but nothing was stolen.