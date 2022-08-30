Thieves steal laptop from caravan in Billingshurst

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say that the caravan – in Newbridge East Road – was broken into at around 8.40pm.

In another incident, a wallet and financial cards were stolen from a vehicle in Parsonage Road, Henfield, some time between 9.30pm on August 26 and 7am the following day.

And gardening tools were snatched when a shed on an allotment in Newham Lane, Steyning, was forced open some time between July 25 and 26.