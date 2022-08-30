Thieves steal laptop from caravan in Billingshurst
A laptop was stolen when thieves broke into a caravan in Billingshurst yesterday (Monday).
Police say that the caravan – in Newbridge East Road – was broken into at around 8.40pm.
In another incident, a wallet and financial cards were stolen from a vehicle in Parsonage Road, Henfield, some time between 9.30pm on August 26 and 7am the following day.
And gardening tools were snatched when a shed on an allotment in Newham Lane, Steyning, was forced open some time between July 25 and 26.