Thieves steal laptop from caravan in Billingshurst

A laptop was stolen when thieves broke into a caravan in Billingshurst yesterday (Monday).

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:04 am

Police say that the caravan – in Newbridge East Road – was broken into at around 8.40pm.

In another incident, a wallet and financial cards were stolen from a vehicle in Parsonage Road, Henfield, some time between 9.30pm on August 26 and 7am the following day.

And gardening tools were snatched when a shed on an allotment in Newham Lane, Steyning, was forced open some time between July 25 and 26.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to call police on 101