Police say two Jaguars and a Mercedes were stolen in the past week and other Mercs and a Range Rover have also been stolen recently.

A Jaguar XF was taken from outside a house in Greenfield Way, Storrington, on Tuesday (October 18) and a Jaguar F Pace was stolen on the same night from Barley Mews, Rudgwick.

A Mercedes SUV was stolen from Spinney Lane in West Chiltington, between 10am on October 12 and 7am the following day.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say that an attempt was also made to steal a BMW in Nyetimber Lane, West Chiltington, at around 3am on October 13 but, said a police spokesperson, “the persons were challenged and ran off. A description of the persons was given and investigations continue.”

Meanwhile, a Ford Ranger was stolen from Copsale Road, Horsham, at around 1.25pm on October 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say that, in other incidents, a quad bike and generator were stolen from an outbuilding at a property in Harriots Close, Nuthurst; two bikes were stolen from a shed at a house in West Chiltington Road, Pulborough, and two bikes and some tools were taken from a garage at a property in Peartree Field, Billingshurst.

A toolbox and other items were stolen from a Ford Focus in Frewen Close, Billingshurst, and an attempt was made to remove the battery from a motorhome in Laughton Road, Horsham.