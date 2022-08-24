Thieves target parked cars in Horsham

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say that some items were snatched from two vehicles in The Boulevard, Horsham, overnight on July 24.

One of the vehicles, a Mercedes, was targeted between 11pm and 6.45am the following morning.

Another car in the same road was targeted between 10pm and midnight.

Thieves have been targeting parked cars in Horsham

Police say that men were spotted on CCTV trying car doors in Highwood Crescent, Horsham, at 2am on July 25. They escaped with some cash.

And keys were among items stolen from a van in Low Weald Lane, Broadbridge Heath, at around 2.45am on August 8.

Thieves broke a window in a vehicle in Furners Lane, Woodmancote, between 10pm on August 13 and 6am the following day.

And burglars broke into a property and garage in the same road – Furners Lane – between 5.30pm on August 16 and 9.15am the following morning.

They fled with a TV, power tools and perfume.