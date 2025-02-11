Thieves target properties in South Downs village

By Sarah Page
Published 11th Feb 2025, 10:09 BST
Properties in a South Downs village are being targeted by thieves.

Police say there have been a series of thefts and attempted thefts from sheds at houses in Washington.

A chainsaw was stolen from a property in School Lane, Washington, on February 2 and damage was caused to a store room at a house in the same road on the same night.

Police say that another shed in The Street, Washington, was broken into on February 4 and a garage at another house in School Lane was targeted also on the same night.

Police say thieves have been targeting properties in Washington

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on January 30, a prowler was spotted on CCTV shining a torch through the window of a house in Pollards Drive, Horsham, while trying unsuccessfully to break in.

Police say that burglars have also been active in Steyning. A dust extractor was stolen from the garage of a property in Charlton Street on February 1 and a man ran off after he was spotted trying to break into a shed at a house in Bostal Road, Steyning, on February 2.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police on 101.

