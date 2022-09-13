Thieves target Selsey business ransacked by 'machete-wielding' robbers last year

Utopia Tanning in High Street was broken into at about 12.30am today (Tuesday, September 13), the company has said.

The shop is closed today as staff clear up the mess left behind by thieves.In a statement on social media today, a spokesperson for Utopia Tanning said: “Sadly around 12.30am our beloved shop was broken into. We will remain closed for the rest of day to make the necessary repairs and clearing up. We will be back open tomorrow as usual. Thank you for love and support as always.”

Little under a year ago violent men wielding machetes and donning balaclavas targeted the business, stealing a large amount of high value clothing, according to police.

Sussex Police

A brave neighbouring business owner heard the commotion and came out to confront the men when one of them pulled out a machete or large knife.