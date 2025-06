Thieves have been targeting sheds in a Sussex village in a bid to steal tools.

Police say that a leaf blower was stolen when burglars broke into a shed in West Mare Lane, Pulborough, on September 9.

And in another incident on the same day, thieves broke off a shed door in Kings Lane, Pulborough, before making off with a chainsaw and hedgetrimmer.

Police say they have CCTV footage. Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.