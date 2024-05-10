Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thieves have been targeting Toyota vehicles in Eastbourne, Sussex Police have reported.

Officers have received ‘several reports’ of Toyota RAV4 vehicle thefts in the Eastbourne area.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “In the last week, we have received a small number of reports of vehicle theft in Eastbourne.

"The vehicles targeted on both occasions have been Toyota RAV4 vehicles.

"As part of our investigations we are working in partnership with the manufacture, regarding the method being used to gain entry to the vehicles.

"As a result Eastbourne Police are advising owners of the above vehicles to take appropriate steps to help prevent theft or attempted theft of or from their vehicle.

"Residents are also encouraged to report anything suspicious around vehicles to us at the time.

“If the crime is happening now call 999 - if you are unsure, we’d rather hear about it and decide if a theft is occurring. If it is safe to do so, take photos of suspects or the number plate of their car (do not approach suspects).