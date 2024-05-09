Thieves targeting Toyota cars in Hastings and Rother
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers have received ‘several reports’ of Toyota RAV4 vehicle thefts in the Hastings and Rother area.
In a statement a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We have had several reports of Toyota RAV4 vehicle thefts, involving models produced prior to October 2021, being stolen in the Hastings and Rother area.
"We are in dialogue with the manufacture, Toyota, regarding the method being used to gain entry to the vehicles.
“The following steps can also be taken to help prevent a theft or attempted theft of or from your vehicle:
“Be mindful of persons loitering around parked vehicles, who may look out of place or be acting in a suspicious manner.
"Double-check that the vehicle is locked, and any electronic locking system is fully-functioning.
"If keyless, turn off keyless entry – instructions are usually found within the vehicle manual or by contacting the manufacturer/provider, and keep your keys in a ‘blocking’ Faraday pouch.
“Invest in a steering/wheel lock or third-party alarm – deters thieves who rely on digital tools and may reduce your insurance premiums.
“If possible, invest in a tracking system.
"Consider outdoor security cameras at home and dash-cams for when on the move.
"Store keys away from entry points to your home.
"Keep valuables/expensive in-car equipment out of sight.
"Please use a garage if possible.”
A spokesperson for the police also added to call them if the crime was happening or has already happened.
They added: “If the crime is happening now call 999 - if you are unsure, we’d rather hear about it and decide if a theft is occurring. If it is safe to do so, take photos of suspects or the number plate of their car (do not approach suspects). If the crime has already happened, then you can report it to us online or call 101.”