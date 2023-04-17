Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
47 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
1 minute ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
11 minutes ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
44 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
45 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
46 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Thieves wreck Bexhill cafe and attack seafront kiosk

The popular Sovereign Light Cafe on Bexhill seafront was badly damaged after thieves broke in stealing the till and cases of drinks.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

The attack took place on Friday night. The thieves used shopping trolleys, they had taken from Sainsburys supermarket to load the stolen goods in. The empty till was later found on the beach.

They also tried to force their way into the Bexhill Bathing Station kiosk on the seafront but were unsuccessful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steph Stockton, who runs the Sovereign Light Cafe, said: “They obviously came armed with heavy tools. They prised up the shutters then broke the window frame and smashed the window.”

Most Popular
Sovereign Light Cafe in BexhillSovereign Light Cafe in Bexhill
Sovereign Light Cafe in Bexhill

The cafe was forced to close on Saturday to repair the damage, but is back up and running now. Steph said: “It is disheartening and you feel violated. But you just have to carry on. We couldn’t open on the Saturday and also had to clear smashed glass they had left on the beach, as people walk their dogs there.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stella Brennan-Wright, who runs the Bathing Station kiosk with her daughter, said: “We have a very solid door. They did not get in, but wrecked the hinges. They were obviously very determined.”

Thieves broke into the kiosk last year, causing extensive damage and stealing £80 – £100 from a charity jar in aid of the Ukraine crisis.

Stella said: “It’s getting to be a pain. I take the charity boxes home with me in the evening now.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Stella Brennan-Wright outside her Old Bathing Station kiosk in Bexhill.Stella Brennan-Wright outside her Old Bathing Station kiosk in Bexhill.
Stella Brennan-Wright outside her Old Bathing Station kiosk in Bexhill.

Both businesses plan to appeal to the council to ask for more security cameras to be installed on the seafront.

Have you read? This is where and when you can enjoy the most famous Bluebell walk in Sussex and its not far from the Hastings area.