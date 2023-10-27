A third man was arrested in connection with a kidnapping which took place in Selsey earlier this month, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All three men have since been bailed while investigations continue, they later added.

The news comes in the midst of a public appeal for information by detectives investigating the case. In a statement released earlier this week, Sussex Police explained that the incident took place at around 6.15pm on October 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, had arranged to meet near the Selsey centre on Manor Road in order to sell a mobile phone. They were met by two other males, who forced the the 14-year-old, into a dark Volkswagen Golf driven by a third male and stole the phone. They let him go some five miles away and 20 minutes later, in Lockgate Road, Chichester.

Sussex Police

The boy was safely returned home, and both of them continue to be supported by officers. The Volkswagen has been seized.

Details of the most recent arrest have not yet been confirmed, but police revealed that they arrested a 43-year-old man from Bersted and a 28-year-old man from Bognor Regis earlier this week, both on suspicion of kidnap and robbery.

"Anyone with any information about the incident, or anyone with relevant mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1084 of 24/10,” a spokesperson said.