Third person arrested in Bexhill murder investigation as family issue tribute

Police say they have arrested a third person in connection with the death of a woman in Bexhill on Wednesday (February 12).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from a Sussex Police spokesperson reads: “Emergency services were called just after 10pm to Bayencourt South to a report of a woman who had been stabbed in her address.

"A 58-year-old woman, now identified as Rita Lambourne, sadly died at the scene from her injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family of Rita Lambourne released the following tribute: "Rita was a much-loved member of the community and was adored by her family and friends.

Rita Lambourne's family said she was a 'much-loved member of the community and was adored by her family and friends.'

Rita’s family would be extremely grateful for any information that can be offered, and would like to request privacy at this difficult time.”

The Sussex Police spokesperson added: “A 39-year-old woman from Bexhill who was arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 32-year-old man from Bexhill, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have now been released on conditional bail.

"As a result of further enquiries, a 48-year-old man from Bexhill, has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

"All three suspects were known to the victim.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “We are working tirelessly to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident. Residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the local area.

“We are continuing to appeal for anyone who has any information which could help us with our investigation to contact us. Were you in the area of Bayencourt South or the surrounding roads between 8pm and 10pm on the evening of the 12 February.

"Did you see or hear anything unusual? Even if you believe you saw nothing, your information may still be valuable.”

The Detective Chief Inspector also stated that If you were in a vehicle during this time and have dash cam footage, you can upload it and any other information directly to their Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) by following the link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4719Z99-PO1.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be crucial. Please contact us if you can help.”