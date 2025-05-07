"This behaviour is absolutely not acceptable" - Community protection warnings for Selsey teens who hurt wildlife with catapults
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers are aware of social media reports of individuals using catapults, and have been investigating those incidents reported directly to them.
Community protection warnings are written warnings issued to individuals in order to change a pattern of behaviour which might be having a negative impact on the community.
“We are taking these reports seriously, this behaviour is absolutely not acceptable and we will be robust in our response to tackling it,” they said.
While carrying a catapult is not, in itself, an offence carrying one with the intent to cause harm to people, property or wildlife is against the law.
"Please report any incidents to the police online or via 101, but we would ask the public to refrain from sharing images online of individuals – particularly young people – they believe may be involved,” the spokesperson added.