"This behaviour is absolutely not acceptable" - Community protection warnings for Selsey teens who hurt wildlife with catapults

Sussex Police news

Sussex Police officers have issued community protection warnings to two boys in Selsey after reports of wildlife being harmed by catapults.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers are aware of social media reports of individuals using catapults, and have been investigating those incidents reported directly to them.

Community protection warnings are written warnings issued to individuals in order to change a pattern of behaviour which might be having a negative impact on the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are taking these reports seriously, this behaviour is absolutely not acceptable and we will be robust in our response to tackling it,” they said.

While carrying a catapult is not, in itself, an offence carrying one with the intent to cause harm to people, property or wildlife is against the law.

"Please report any incidents to the police online or via 101, but we would ask the public to refrain from sharing images online of individuals – particularly young people – they believe may be involved,” the spokesperson added.