This is how many drivers were caught speeding in Sussex by volunteers in 2024/25

More than 45,000 drivers in Sussex were caught speeding by Community Speedwatch volunteers in 2024/25.

The figure was shared by Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne during a meeting of the Police and Crime Panel on Thursday (July 3).

Presenting her annual report, Mrs Bourne said that, as well as the work of the volunteers, the public reported more than 13,000 incidents of dangerous and anti-social driving via Operation Crackdown, and another 772 reports were made via Operation Downsway.

As a result more than 30,000 people were given the chance to attend driver training courses as an alternative to prosecution.

Mrs Bourne said the figures were ‘quite sobering’, adding: “It’s no wonder we’re seeing increases in collisions on our roads.”

Operation Crackdown allows people to report abandoned vehicles and anti-social driving.

Operation Downsway runs from April to September and includes enforcement patrols and stop checks, as well as educational days and events.

It has four aims – reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on the roads; reduce incidents of anti-social driving; increase patrols and visibility to raise public confidence in local policing; and target anti-social and irresponsible drivers.

At the end of March, Sussex Police left the Safer Roads Partnership and it was announced that a dedicated Fatal Five Roads Unit would be set up to deal with issues such as speeding.

The Fatal Five are driving offences which are the main contributors to serious and fatal accidents – excess speed, not wearing a seatbelt, being distracted by things such as a phone, drink and drug driving, and careless and inconsiderate driving.

When asked how the new unit was progressing, Mrs Bourne said: “We’ve done the business case and we’re now in the process with the scoping team. That started this month and we’re due that report in October. So hopefully it will be established in the new year. But these things take a while.”

In the meantime, it’s business as usual on the roads. Mrs Bourne said: “The police have withdrawn from the partnership but they haven’t withdrawn from enforcement on the roads. That will continue.”