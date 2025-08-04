This is how to anonymously report crime and anti-social behaviour in Arun district of West Sussex

Have you witnessed crimes in the Arun district, such as drug-dealing or drink and drug-driving – or even been victimised by domestic abusers, criminal gangs or anti-social behaviour?

If so, you are being urged to share information, anonymously, with Crimestoppers.

The independent charity has launched a targeted initiative throughout the Arun district in West Sussex – ‘specifically aimed at reducing crime and enhancing community safety’.

“This campaign is designed to amplify awareness of Crimestoppers’ 100 per cent anonymous reporting service,” a spokesperson explained.

PCSOs carry out patrols across the Arun district in Bognor and Littlehampton to deter anti-social behaviour. Photo: Arun Police

"This activity is hoped to empower Arun residents to anonymously share vital information about a range of criminal activities, including drug-dealing, violent crime, criminal gangs, anti-social behaviour (ASB), domestic abuse, drink and drug-driving.

“Crimestoppers will be promoting the campaign through social media, postcard distribution and supporting the emergency service family fun days on August 7 and 14 with digital ad vans.

“Crimestoppers will be further engaging with young people through the Fearless.org brand, the charity’s youth service, utilising online activity as well as providing Fearless training and merchandise to local secondary schools and colleges.”

Community intelligence ‘plays a vital role in reducing all crime’, the charity said.

Crimestoppers pledged to offer a ‘quick, safe, and entirely anonymous’ pathway for residents to share ‘crucial information that can make a real difference’.

It is hoped that this direct community outreach to all ages of residents in Arun will ‘increase reporting and empower residents to speak up’ safely about criminal behaviour at any age.

Annabelle Goodenough, regional manager for Sussex at Crimestoppers, said: “Crimestoppers is proud to launch this campaign, working hand-in-hand with those who live and work here to help make the area safer and empower the community to speak up. We want people in Arun to know that we can support them in helping to keep their area safe.

“Across the whole of Sussex we receive significant information from the community directly leading to seizures of drugs and weapons, stolen goods, arrests, and the safeguarding of vulnerable adults and children. This demonstrates the tangible impact of speaking up anonymously.”

Councillor Alan Butcher is the chairman of the Safer Arun Partnership – which has partnered with Crimestoppers to promote the charity and inform residents of the option to speak up about crime anonymously.

Mr Butcher said: “We hope to use this campaign to encourage people to feel more confident about reporting crime and to let them know that the information they share directly helps to strengthen our local communities.”

Crimestoppers said every piece of information shared with the charity is ‘vital in building the intelligence picture’, of those involved in criminal activity and ‘in helping to reduce crime and save lives’.

The spokesperson added: “For 37 years, we have maintained our unwavering commitment to anonymity. The identity of anyone who contacts us by phone or online has never been and will never be revealed.

“In an emergency, or if you see a crime taking place, call the police on 999 or 101.

“To pass on crime information completely anonymously, visit the charity’s website Crimestoppers-uk.org and fill in a secure anonymous online form or call the 24/7 UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.”

People have been reassured that computer IP addresses are ‘never traced’, and ‘no-one will ever know you contacted Crimestoppers’. For telephone calls, there is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and calls ‘have never been traced’, the charity said.