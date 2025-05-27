Dramatic footage has shown the moment a have-a-go hero tried to stop a group of men escaping from a phone shop in Hastings they had just robbed by barricading the entrance.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In CCTV footage released by Sussex Police the woman can be seen being knocked to the ground outside the Three store in Station Road by the men as they run out of the shop.

She moved an A-board in the doorway and is then seen dragging a pallet crate towards the entrance to strengthen the barricade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said Daniel Larbi, 21, of Brackenbury Road, Hammersmith, David Labri, 19, of the same address, Rio Charlton, 22, of Butler Street, West Bromwich, and Gavin McCormac, 20, of Otterbourne Court, Halesowen raided the Three store in Station Road on December 11, 2024.

The moment the woman was knocked down to the ground outside the shop. Picture: Sussex Police

The four men were each jailed on April 25 for three years for robbery and for dangerous driving, and were each disqualified from driving for two and a half years, police said.

John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, which represents town centre businesses, said the woman was a ‘have-a-go hero’, who ‘deserved a medal’.

You can read the full story here.