This is the dramatic moment 'have-a-go hero' tries to foil Hastings robbery
In CCTV footage released by Sussex Police the woman can be seen being knocked to the ground outside the Three store in Station Road by the men as they run out of the shop.
She moved an A-board in the doorway and is then seen dragging a pallet crate towards the entrance to strengthen the barricade.
Sussex Police said Daniel Larbi, 21, of Brackenbury Road, Hammersmith, David Labri, 19, of the same address, Rio Charlton, 22, of Butler Street, West Bromwich, and Gavin McCormac, 20, of Otterbourne Court, Halesowen raided the Three store in Station Road on December 11, 2024.
The four men were each jailed on April 25 for three years for robbery and for dangerous driving, and were each disqualified from driving for two and a half years, police said.
John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings Ltd, which represents town centre businesses, said the woman was a ‘have-a-go hero’, who ‘deserved a medal’.
