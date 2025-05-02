This is why police have been on patrol in these Bexhill areas
A spokesperson said: "In response to reports of anti-social behaviour in Egerton Park, the neighbourhood Policing Team has continued with comprehensive daily and evening patrols throughout Bexhill Town, including the park and seafront areas.
"Today (Thursday, May 1), patrols extend from Cooden Drive to Galley Hill, with officers maintaining a particularly vigilant presence in Egerton Park during reported periods of concern.
"Our foot patrols serve a dual purpose, allowing us to maintain visibility whilst engaging directly with local businesses, residents and visitors.
"We welcome these opportunities to discuss any concerns about life and work within our community.
"We firmly believe that everyone deserves to feel safe and supported in their neighbourhood. We remain committed to addressing community concerns proactively. Ensuring that those living and working in Bexhill feel supported by our presence."
