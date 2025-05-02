This is why police have been on patrol in these Bexhill areas

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 2nd May 2025, 11:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Rother Police says officers have been carrying out 'comprehensive daily and evening patrols throughout Bexhill'.

A spokesperson said: "In response to reports of anti-social behaviour in Egerton Park, the neighbourhood Policing Team has continued with comprehensive daily and evening patrols throughout Bexhill Town, including the park and seafront areas.

"Today (Thursday, May 1), patrols extend from Cooden Drive to Galley Hill, with officers maintaining a particularly vigilant presence in Egerton Park during reported periods of concern.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our foot patrols serve a dual purpose, allowing us to maintain visibility whilst engaging directly with local businesses, residents and visitors.

Police say they have been on daily and evening patrols throughout Bexhill town, Egerton Park and seafront areas. Pic: Rother PolicePolice say they have been on daily and evening patrols throughout Bexhill town, Egerton Park and seafront areas. Pic: Rother Police
Police say they have been on daily and evening patrols throughout Bexhill town, Egerton Park and seafront areas. Pic: Rother Police

"We welcome these opportunities to discuss any concerns about life and work within our community.

"We firmly believe that everyone deserves to feel safe and supported in their neighbourhood. We remain committed to addressing community concerns proactively. Ensuring that those living and working in Bexhill feel supported by our presence."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice