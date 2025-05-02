This is why police have been on patrol in these Bexhill areas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rother Police says officers have been carrying out 'comprehensive daily and evening patrols throughout Bexhill'.

A spokesperson said: "In response to reports of anti-social behaviour in Egerton Park, the neighbourhood Policing Team has continued with comprehensive daily and evening patrols throughout Bexhill Town, including the park and seafront areas.

"Today (Thursday, May 1), patrols extend from Cooden Drive to Galley Hill, with officers maintaining a particularly vigilant presence in Egerton Park during reported periods of concern.

"Our foot patrols serve a dual purpose, allowing us to maintain visibility whilst engaging directly with local businesses, residents and visitors.

Police say they have been on daily and evening patrols throughout Bexhill town, Egerton Park and seafront areas. Pic: Rother Police

"We welcome these opportunities to discuss any concerns about life and work within our community.

"We firmly believe that everyone deserves to feel safe and supported in their neighbourhood. We remain committed to addressing community concerns proactively. Ensuring that those living and working in Bexhill feel supported by our presence."

