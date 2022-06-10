This is why police were recording speed in Hastings road yesterday

Officers joined volunteers to record cars in Amherst Road as part of the Community Speed Watch operation.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Community Speed Watch were working with PCSO Ghoorun in Amherst Road in Hastings yesterday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Fourteen people were recorded driving over the speed limit in this residential road. Police are supporting the community to make Sussex Roads Safer for everyone.”

Officers joined volunteers to record cars in Amherst Road as part of the Community Speed Watch operation.

Community Speed Watch is an educational scheme designed to help people reduce speeding traffic though their community.

It enables volunteers to work within their community to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and to help control the problem locally.

Offending vehicles’ details are recorded and passed on to police.