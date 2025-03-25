This is why police were stopping vehicles in Bexhill
A post on the Rother Police Facebook page on Monday (March 24) said: "Officers conducted vehicle checks today as part of our ongoing road safety initiative.
"While on patrol in Bexhill, we carried roadside checks for various driving offences, including ensuring motorists held valid insurance.
"During these checks, we had the opportunity to remind drivers of their legal obligation to possess valid insurance and we were happy to notify those drivers if their insurance or MOTs were approaching expiration.
"Happy to report, all those stopped were road legal."
