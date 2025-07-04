‘This was a vicious assault’ – Horsham teen suffers facial injury after being kicked in the head on walk home from school
Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of an unprovoked assault on 13-year-old boy walking home from school in Horsham.
Two teenage boys are reported to have followed the boy before calling him over and attacking him in Laurel Walk on Wednesday (July 2) between 3pm and 3.15pm.
Sussex Police said the victim was kicked in the head and suffered a facial injury.
PC Kieren Maguire said: “This was a vicious assault and we aware it will have caused concern in the community.
“We are looking for anyone who has any information to help us identify the suspects.
“One was wearing a black Adidas jacket and the other has curly brown hair.
“If you saw the assault or you have information please report online or call 101, quoting serial 1053 of 02/7.”