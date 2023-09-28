Thousands of pounds worth of cannabis seized after officers arrest men in Crawley

Sussex Police have seized thousands of pounds worth of cannabis after attending an address to locate and arrest a man for failing to attend court.

Police said officers went to the address in the Gossops Green area of Crawley on September 19.

They were looking to locate a man for failure to attend court.

Inside the property, police said officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit could see a man potentially trying to conceal evidence.

They entered the property, and arrested the man inside on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

It was revealed that a large quantity of cannabis had been hidden in a bag for life, which the man had attempted to hide under a bed in his mother’s bedroom, Sussex Police added.

Police also found a cool box containing a further large amount of the class B drug in deal bags inside.

Meanwhile, Sussex Police said a second man was arrested nearby the property on suspicion of failing to attend court, and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

The two 29-year-old men have been bailed, pending further investigation, police confirmed.

Detective Chief Inspector Karrie Bohanna said: “The two men arrested, had unsuccessfully tried to conceal a large quantity of drugs inside the house when police attended. Those drugs have been seized.