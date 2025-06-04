Thousands of pounds worth of designer sunglasses stolen from Haywards Heath opticians

By Matt Pole
Published 4th Jun 2025, 17:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Officers are appealing for identification of two men after thousands of pounds worth of designer sunglasses were stolen from an opticians in Haywards Heath.

It was reported that two men entered Leightons Opticians in The Orchards Shopping Centre on Tuesday, May 13, at around 5pm.

The first suspect wore a light blue baseball cap with an ‘A’ on it, a white vest, tan coloured jeans, and carried a rucksack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second suspect, wore a black baseball cap, blue tracksuit with pink Nike logos, Nike trainers and carried a rucksack.

Officers are appealing for identification of two men after thousands of pounds worth of designer sunglasses were stolen from a shop in Haywards Heath. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceOfficers are appealing for identification of two men after thousands of pounds worth of designer sunglasses were stolen from a shop in Haywards Heath. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Officers are appealing for identification of two men after thousands of pounds worth of designer sunglasses were stolen from a shop in Haywards Heath. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

He was also described as having a short beard and moustache.

Both men reportedly browsed the selection of sunglasses, then began to pick up multiple pairs at once.

Sussex Police said staff locked the display cabinet and attempted to retrieve the sunglasses from the men before they left the store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The suspects pushed past the members of staff and left the shop, the force added.

CCTV shows the men walking through The Orchards Shopping Centre.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage to come forward.

Officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry and are appealing for anyone in the area at the time who may have seen what happened to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 144 of 15/05.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice