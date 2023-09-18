BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery stolen in Liphook burglary as police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Liphook which saw thousands of pounds worth of jewellery being stolen.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 18th Sep 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 15:22 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police officers were called to a property in Portsmouth Road to investigate the incident which is believed to have taken place between 6.15pm and 10pm on Thursday, September 14.

Police said the items which were stolen include a gold Chanel necklace, two silver diamond rings and a double pearl bracelet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force added that the incident could be linked to other burglaries in Hampshire on the following day.

Anyone who has any information or any relevant CCTV footage, is asked to report it online or or by calling 101 and quoting serial 825 of 14/09.