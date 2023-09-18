Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery stolen in Liphook burglary as police appeal for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Liphook which saw thousands of pounds worth of jewellery being stolen.
Sussex Police officers were called to a property in Portsmouth Road to investigate the incident which is believed to have taken place between 6.15pm and 10pm on Thursday, September 14.
Police said the items which were stolen include a gold Chanel necklace, two silver diamond rings and a double pearl bracelet.
A spokesperson for the force added that the incident could be linked to other burglaries in Hampshire on the following day.
Anyone who has any information or any relevant CCTV footage, is asked to report it online or or by calling 101 and quoting serial 825 of 14/09.