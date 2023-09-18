Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Liphook which saw thousands of pounds worth of jewellery being stolen.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police officers were called to a property in Portsmouth Road to investigate the incident which is believed to have taken place between 6.15pm and 10pm on Thursday, September 14.

Police said the items which were stolen include a gold Chanel necklace, two silver diamond rings and a double pearl bracelet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the force added that the incident could be linked to other burglaries in Hampshire on the following day.