Three addresses in Horsham issued with partial closure orders after reports of anti-social behaviour

Three addresses in Horsham have been issued with partial closure orders after reports of anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) applied for partial closure orders for two addresses in Duke Square and one address in Longfield Road.

The orders, made under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime, and Policing Act make it an offence for anyone to occupy the addresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The purpose of the orders is to curb nuisance behaviour for neighbours and other residents in the area.

Officers from the Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team applied for partial closure orders for two addresses in Duke Square and one address in Longfield Road. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sergeant Broome from the Horsham NPT said: “The three partial closure orders in Horsham town centre send a strong message that anti-social behaviour and drug-related activities will not be tolerated.

“This outcome was achieved thanks to the determined efforts of Horsham’s NPT who worked closely with our partners and the local community to gather evidence and take decisive action to protect residents and businesses.”

Sussex Police said the applications were made to Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court found that occupants at the three addresses were engaged, or were likely to engage, in disorderly, offensive, or criminal behaviour on the premises.

It was found that such behaviour has resulted, or is likely to result, in serious nuisance to members of the public.

It also found that there has been, or is likely to be, disorder near the premises, associated with the use of the premises.

Finally, the court concluded that the partial closure orders were necessary to prevent the behaviour, nuisance, or disorder from continuing, recurring, or occurring.

The orders are in place for three months and will end in October.