Three arrested after boy is ‘struck by a blue-coloured car and assaulted with weapons’ in Haywards Heath

Sussex Police have made three arrests after a boy was ‘struck by a blue-coloured car and assaulted with weapons’ in Haywards Heath.

Sussex Police said the suspects, aged 19, 21 and 23 and from the Mid Sussex area, have been arrested for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The arrests follow fast-paced enquiries and searches, while forensic evidence was gathered at the scene.

Sussex Police said the 16-year-old boy, who was struck by a blue-coloured car and assaulted with weapons on Monday (July 28), is being treated at hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

All of those involved are known to each other, the force added.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “Intensive work has been done to identify and arrest three people in relation to this targeted assault and for operational reasons we weren’t able to provide further details at the time.

“It happened in a busy town centre and we asked for witnesses.

“The response from the public has been tremendous and they have been able to provide us with evidence to help our investigation.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage from when the car drove from the area of the railway station and when it left the scene of the incident.”

Chief Inspector Steve Turner said: “We were quick to secure early arrests for this targeted assault.

“However, I understand the impact this incident has had on the community and concerns about safety.

“We have put extra visible patrols in the area and these will continue.

“If you have any concerns please stop and talk to the officers, who are there to offer support.

“Visible and targeted police patrols will be boosted this summer with a campaign to deter and respond to crime in town centres, with us working with partners to respond to the concerns of the community.

“These are in addition to existing hotspot police patrols to help drive down crime and help make people feel safe.

“If you have any concerns in your area please report it.

“It is important that we get that information from you to direct our resources to where they are needed.”

Anyone who saw the incident or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact police on 101 or online, quoting serial 1144 of 28/07.