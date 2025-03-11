Three arrested after cannabis farm found in Hailsham
Police confirmed that the arrests took place after officers were on patrol in the town.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “One of our officers had noticed a distinctive smell, and decided to check it out.
"On Sunday, March 9, two officers decided to investigate the smell whilst on foot patrol - leading them to the discovery of a cannabis farm in Hailsham.
"We arrested three individuals at the scene, who have since been released on bail whilst investigations continue.
"As always - we are urging anyone with information to call us on 101, or make a report online.”