Three arrested after cannabis farm found in Hailsham

Three people have been arrested after police discovered a cannabis farm in Hailsham.

Police confirmed that the arrests took place after officers were on patrol in the town.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “One of our officers had noticed a distinctive smell, and decided to check it out.

"On Sunday, March 9, two officers decided to investigate the smell whilst on foot patrol - leading them to the discovery of a cannabis farm in Hailsham.

"We arrested three individuals at the scene, who have since been released on bail whilst investigations continue.

"As always - we are urging anyone with information to call us on 101, or make a report online.”