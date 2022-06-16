Three arrested after reports of drug dealing in Burgess Hill

Police said officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit were tasked with investigating the report at Fairfield Recreation Ground on Wednesday, June 8.
They carried out plain-clothes patrols in the area and having identified some suspicious behaviour, a man was detained, searched and was found to be in possession of cannabis, two deals of suspected cocaine, and a large quantity of cash, Sussex Police added.
Officers then carried out a search at an address in West Street, Burgess Hill, where a larger quantity of herbal cannabis was found, including in individual deal bags as well as in a carrier bag and inside a tin of chocolates.
Bags containing white powder suspected to be cocaine, a commando style knife and incapacitant spray were also found at the address, Sussex Police added.
Sussex Police said, following the searches, a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.
A 26-year-old man linked to the address was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, and a 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A and class B drug, and with possession of a firearm without a valid certificate.
All three have been released under investigation while Sussex Police’s enquiries continue.