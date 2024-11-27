Three arrested following series of tool thefts in Sussex

Three men have been arrested following a series of high-value tool thefts across Sussex and other counties.

On Tuesday, November 19, a vehicle that was driving at speed towards Pewsey in Wiltshire was stopped by officers in connection with the investigation.

Sussex Police said three men, aged 20, 24 and 25 from London and Buckinghamshire, were detained and arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal from motor vehicles in Sussex.

The men have been bailed for the offence while further necessary enquiries take place, the force added.

Vehicle crime lead for Sussex Police, Detective Chief Inspector, Pauline Lane said: “Following an increased number of reports of vehicle break-ins and tool thefts in Sussex, enhanced patrols are being conducted across the county.

“The theft of property is a deeply personal crime, often leaving victims feeling violated, their sense of security shaken, and frustrated.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to holding those found responsible accountable, and ask that if you believe your vehicle has been targeted, or if you have information to report, you contact police immediately.”

Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Kansas.