Sussex Police have announced that they have arrested three men in connection with the theft of catalytic converters ‘after a pursuit in West Sussex’.

Police said officers were called to Mackley Industrial Estate in Henfield at about 8.30pm on Monday, December 5, to reports of a theft in progress.

A police spokesperson said: “The suspects left the scene in a vehicle, which was picked up by police cameras and pursued by a marked police car and the NPAS helicopter. It came to a stop in Boleyn Close in Crawley where three suspects were seen to flee the scene. All three men were located nearby and detained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 27-year-old man from Epsom was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

Police said officers were called to Mackley Industrial Estate in Henfield at about 8.30pm on Monday, December 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 43-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, driving dangerously, possession of Class A drugs (heroin), failing to stop when ordered to do so and going equipped for theft.

“A 38-year-old man from Southerham was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and failing to stop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said all of the men remain in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police recently issued a warning after a rise in the theft of catalytic converters from cars in the Horsham area. Officers have urged anyone who witnesses a theft in progress to call 999 and said the vehicles most often targeted are Honda, Toyota and Mazda. The areas affected are Billingshurst, Barns Green, Slinfold, Itchingfield, Broadbridge Heath, West Chiltington, Henfield and Bramber.