Three men were arrested after police officers tracked down a stolen vehicle in East Sussex, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

The Vauxhall Corsa was originally reported stolen from Brighton on Wednesday January 11, and was later spotted on the A27 eastbound to Lewes on Friday.

Although officers made attempts to stop the vehicle, the driver made off from police and officers could not stop the car until a short while later, in Lewes itself, where the three occupants decamped.

Inside the car, officers found a quantity of cannabis, a hammer, and a knife.

A 61-year-old man from Hove was arrested at the scene on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving whilst disqualified, possession of a knife blade/ pointed article in a public place; possession of a controlled class B drug, and driving a vehicle when above the legal alcohol limit.

Police dog units were deployed with the assistance of a National Police Air Service helicopter to help search for the two suspects who subsequently fled the scene.

A 22-year-old man from Chichester and a 35-year-old man of no fixed address were both arrested in Hamsey on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously; theft of a motor vehicle; and failure to stop for police.

The 22-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving, while the 35-year old was arrested on suspicion of being carried in a motor vehicle taken without the owner’s consent. All three men remain in custody at this time.

