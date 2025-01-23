Three arrested on suspicion of theft in Eastbourne following police effort to tackle retail crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have been arrested in Eastbourne over the past week patrols by Sussex Police in the town to tackle retail crime.

Officers confirmed that the trio were arrested following patrols in the town starting from January 13.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Tackling retail crime affecting local business in the town continues to be a priority for Eastbourne police.

“Patrols, and activities in the last week, week commencing January 13, has already seen a number of individuals identified, arrested and charged.

"This includes that of a male who committed a theft back in December, who was identified by local officers, arrested, charged and remanded, where he plead guilty at Court and was issued with a fine.

"A second male who was recently released on remand for offences of theft, who then went on to commit further thefts on release has also been charged and remanded after officers began swiftly working with affected stores to identify any outstanding thefts.

"Another male who had been reported via the DISC platform by local supermarkets in the area - following work alongside the store, police investigations into CCTV and local officer knowledge he was identified, located, arrested, charged and later remanded for thefts of over £800 worth of goods – at Court he plead guilty and was issued a fine.

"Our commitment to helping to keep shops and business in the town safe from crime continues, as does our determination to bring about justice for stores affected, and we continue to thank and encourage both residents and local businesses to report incidents of shoplifting to us at the time.”