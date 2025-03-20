Three arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft in East Sussex
Sussex Police said officers on patrol during the evening of March 18 were alerted to individuals acting suspiciously in a vehicle parked in a car park off Greenwich Way, Peacehaven.
Having conducted checks on the vehicle registration details, and attempts made to identify the driver, officers had reasonable grounds to suspect the vehicle was stolen.
As a result, the force said three individuals were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and taken to custody where they were interviewed in relation to the offence.
Sussex Police said all three individuals have since been released on bail whilst police investigations continue.
Officers continue to conduct additional patrols across areas of reported vehicle theft – a deterrent to those committing offences – and are looking to identify those involved.
If you have been impacted by theft or have any information about suspicious activity in relation to vehicles in your area, please report it to Sussex Police.
Residents can also report information anonymously to CrimeStoppers.