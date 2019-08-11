Three arrested over shooting in Brighton

A 21-year-old man has been arrested following reports of gun shots in Brighton last weekend.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the man, of no fixed address, was arrested after inquiries into shots heard in the East Drive area of Queen's Park on Sunday (August 4).

Police

He was arrested in Croydon last night (August 10), the spokesman said, and transported into custody in Sussex this afternoon.

The spokesman said he was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. A 22-year-old woman from Brighton was also arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender. A firearm believed to have been involved, is still being sought.

Further to this, a 24-year-old man from Croydon was arrested in Godstone, Surrey, this afternoon on suspicion of assisting an offender, said police.

All three suspects remain in custody, police added.

A 42-year-old woman from Brighton, arrested on Monday (August 5) on suspicion of assisting an offender and failing to comply with conditions of a shotgun certificate, remains released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Superintendent Julia Pope said: “Arrests have been made following extensive enquiries and I thank the public for their understanding in this sensitive policing operation.

“The incident involved individuals known to one another and although there was no information to suggest a risk to the wider public, we have ensured additional high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance.”

House to house enquiries have been made and police continue to urge anyone with information, or who saw or heard what happened, to contact police on 999 or online quoting serial 1712 of 04/08.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.