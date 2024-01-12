Arrests were made in Selsey earlier today after a Sussex Police force operation to tackle drug-driving in the area.

Photo: Sussex Police

Dubbed Operation Harp, the operation was described as a proactive planned response, with the express intention of identifying arresting those involved in drug supply and possession, as well as acquisitive crime and motoring offences.

The operation was carried out by members of the Specialist Enforcement Team and Chichester’s Neighbourhood Police Team on December 21. Three people in total were arrested as a result of police efforts. They were:

An 18-year-old man from Selsey on suspicion of possession of a class B drug and drug-driving.

A 17-year-old boy from Selsey on suspicion of drug-driving.

A 22-year-old man from Westbourne on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

All three have been released on bail, pending further investigation.

Police also took part in several positive engagements and handed out Traffic Offence Reports, Home Office Road Traffic Reports and a Vehicle Defect Rectification Scheme For No MOT to several drivers in the area. The operation took place in tandem with Operation Limit, which saw officers working to tackle drink and drug driving across Sussex throughout the festive period.

“This operation is hugely important to take some strain off the health service and we can catch those who aren’t in control of their vehicle due to the misuse of drink or drugs,” Inspector Damian Merrifield said.