Three arrests made after anti-immigrants and counter-protesters clash on West Sussex / Surrey border

Three arrests have been made after a protest outside a hotel in Horley, which is used to house asylum seekers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers were out in force for the demonstration near the Four Points By Sheraton hotel on Saturday (August 23).

Approximately 100 people gathered and a group of around 30 counter-protesters were also in attendance.

The groups clashed and had to be separated by the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three arrests have been made after a protest outside a hotel in Horley, which is used to house asylum seekers. Photo: Sussex World stock image

A statement from The Reigate and Banstead Beat of Surrey Police read: “You may have seen a large police presence while our officers were out dealing with a protest which took place outside the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Horley earlier today (August 23).

"Our officers were present to support both groups’ right to lawful protest.

“Three arrests were made at the protest, including two for breach of the peace and one for breaching the conditions of a Community Protection Notice.”

All three people remained in custody on Saturday evening.

The police force said it respects the right to lawful protest and ‘will facilitate this wherever possible’ and ‘where it is safe to do so’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it added that criminal offences and public disorder ‘will not be tolerated’ and officers will take ‘robust action against anyone who commits a criminal offence’.

Chief Superintendent Juliet Parker said: “Our officers were outside the hotel this morning to support the public’s right to lawful protest. Unfortunately, while the majority of those present were protesting lawfully, there were some individuals whose behaviour became disruptive, and they were arrested.

“Officers were also present to minimise disruption to the local community. We appreciate that there was some disruption on the roads around the hotel while the protest was taking place and we would like to thank all those affected for their patience.

“Surrey Police works with all those seeking to protest, along with our partners and the local community, to ensure everyone’s views can be heard while at the same time encouraging them to always act lawfully.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, police in Sussex have confirmed a man was ‘de-arrested’, after officers used ‘force’ to detain him at an anti-immigration protest in Chichester.

This came after allegations were made on social media that a man outside the Chichester Park Hotel was the ‘victim of mistaken identity and police brutality’.