Three arrests made in Eastbourne by police during busy new year period
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police reported that three arrests had been made between December 30 and January 1 for ‘various assaults, theft, drunk and disorderly and drunk-driving.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said:” A busy weekend for teams across the district over the New Year period, with a number of arrests made across your town for varying offences.
"Including three in for various assaults, arrests for theft, drunk and disorderly and drink-driving were made between the December 30 and January 1.
"As we head into the New Year, keeping our communities safe remains a top priority; if you see or hear anything we need to know about let us know at the time.
"Call: 101 for all non-emergencies / 999 in an emergency
"Click: visit our Sussex Police website for support, advice and non-emergency reporting.”