Three arrests made in Eastbourne by police during busy new year period

Three arrests were made by Sussex Police in Eastbourne during the busy new year’s weekend period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police reported that three arrests had been made between December 30 and January 1 for ‘various assaults, theft, drunk and disorderly and drunk-driving.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said:” A busy weekend for teams across the district over the New Year period, with a number of arrests made across your town for varying offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Including three in for various assaults, arrests for theft, drunk and disorderly and drink-driving were made between the December 30 and January 1.

Three arrests were made by Sussex Police in Eastbourne during the busy new year’s weekend period. Picture: Eastbourne Police

"As we head into the New Year, keeping our communities safe remains a top priority; if you see or hear anything we need to know about let us know at the time.

"Call: 101 for all non-emergencies / 999 in an emergency