Three boys arrested after teen threatened with knife in quiet East Sussex village

Sussex Police said three boys have been arrested after a teenager was threatened with a knife in Patcham.

Police said there was a report of an altercation on Monday evening (September 23) in Wilmington Place and a teenager was threatened with a knife.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Three boys were arrested in connection with the report, with two 16-year-olds arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and for possession of a Class B drug. One of the 16-year-olds was further arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and for affray. Additionally, a 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray.”

Chief Inspector Simon Marchant said: “Tackling youth knife crime is essential to ensuring a safer community for all. Incidents like this not only endanger the lives of those involved but also spread fear throughout the wider community. We are committed to working tirelessly, in collaboration with our partners, to address knife-related offences and will continue to take robust action against anyone found carrying or using weapons. We are continuing to undertake multiple lines of enquiry and are urging anyone with information to come forward and help us make our streets a safer place.”

Police said people can make a report to them online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1213 of 23/09.