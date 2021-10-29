Three boys detained after shots are heard in Hailsham

Three boys have been detained after shots were heard in Hailsham last night (Thursday, October 28).

Police said they attended Rickney Lane at 7.39pm after receiving reports of residents hearing shots in the area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers attended and three boys were detained, and two catapults seized.

Police in Rickney Lane, Hailsham SUS-211029-095825001

“It appears they were shooting at trees in a rural area; no one was injured and there is no threat to the wider community.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

An eye-witness said a dog unit along with armed police and a helicopter were also called to the incident.

Police in Rickney Lane, Hailsham SUS-211029-095736001