Police said the incident took place in the vicinity of Eight Acre Lane between 3pm and 3.15pm on Sunday, October 9.

The suspects had first pulled up but moved on because they were blocking the path of car and then returned, Sussex Police added.

Detectives are keen to speak with anyone who has dashcam footage or saw the three boys on mopeds.

Three boys were robbed by another three boys who were riding mopeds in Three Oaks, Sussex Police has reported

Advertisement Hide Ad