Three boys robbed by another trio of boys riding mopeds in Three Oaks

Three boys were robbed by another three boys who were riding mopeds in Three Oaks, Sussex Police has reported.

By Matt Pole
39 minutes ago
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 5:53pm

Police said the incident took place in the vicinity of Eight Acre Lane between 3pm and 3.15pm on Sunday, October 9.

The suspects had first pulled up but moved on because they were blocking the path of car and then returned, Sussex Police added.

Detectives are keen to speak with anyone who has dashcam footage or saw the three boys on mopeds.

Anyone which has information which could help with their enquiries is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 804 of 09/10.