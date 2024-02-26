Three burglaries in East Sussex lead to police appeal
Police have said that at about 8.30pm on February 3, police received a report of a burglary at a property in St Mellion Close, Hailsham, believed to have taken place between 6pm and 7pm.
A further report of a burglary at an address in Forge Rise was received at 11.45pm the same day, believed to have taken place between 8.30pm and 8.40pm, police added.
On February 7 a third burglary was reported to police at a property in Lavender Close, Hailsham, believed to have taken place between 6pm on 5 February and 3pm on 7 February.
Entry to all three properties was gained via rear gardens connecting to a public space.
If you have any relevant information, CCTV or doorbell footage that could help with this investigation, report to police online or via 101, quoting 47240022943.