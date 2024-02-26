Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have said that at about 8.30pm on February 3, police received a report of a burglary at a property in St Mellion Close, Hailsham, believed to have taken place between 6pm and 7pm.

A further report of a burglary at an address in Forge Rise was received at 11.45pm the same day, believed to have taken place between 8.30pm and 8.40pm, police added.

On February 7 a third burglary was reported to police at a property in Lavender Close, Hailsham, believed to have taken place between 6pm on 5 February and 3pm on 7 February.

Entry to all three properties was gained via rear gardens connecting to a public space.