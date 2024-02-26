BREAKING

Three burglaries in East Sussex lead to police appeal

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following three burglaries in Hailsham and Uckfield.
By Sam Pole
Published 26th Feb 2024, 13:23 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 13:23 GMT
Police have said that at about 8.30pm on February 3, police received a report of a burglary at a property in St Mellion Close, Hailsham, believed to have taken place between 6pm and 7pm.

A further report of a burglary at an address in Forge Rise was received at 11.45pm the same day, believed to have taken place between 8.30pm and 8.40pm, police added.

On February 7 a third burglary was reported to police at a property in Lavender Close, Hailsham, believed to have taken place between 6pm on 5 February and 3pm on 7 February.

Entry to all three properties was gained via rear gardens connecting to a public space.

If you have any relevant information, CCTV or doorbell footage that could help with this investigation, report to police online or via 101, quoting 47240022943.