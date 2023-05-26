Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorld
Three burglaries reported in Eastbourne

There have been three reported burglaries in Eastbourne this week, police said.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 26th May 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:08 BST

Officers emailed residents about the incidents on Friday, May 26.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said one of the incident was in Saffrons Road where a neighbour noticed someone entering the rear of a property.

Officers arrived at the scene but no suspects were located, police added.

Sussex PoliceSussex Police
The spokesperson said: “A further burglary was reported in Cavendish Avenue, where owners reported finding a rear door ajar, and a property on Beltring Road where a male was seen trying door handles in the night, no entry was gained.

“Help keep your home safe this summer by following the latest crime prevention advice on our website. Our advice offers best practice for you to follow alongside practical crime prevention methods, from basic hints and tips to more detailed strategies.”

Residents are urged to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency/burglary in action.

