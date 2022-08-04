Police said that an outbuilding was broken into at Sloop Lane, Scaynes Hill, on Thursday, July 28, and that a chain and padlock was cut off.

They said the thief or thieves made away with a Honda Foreman 500c quad bike.

The crime reference for this incident is 0567.

Sussex Police have issued burglary alerts about three incidents in Mid Sussex

Police said there was an attempted break-in at a property in Paddock Hall Road, Haywards Heath, on the evening of Saturday, July 30.

They said someone had opened window latches at the property between 11.30pm that night and 2am the following morning.

The crime reference number is 0188.

Police then reported an attempted break-in at Sydney Road, Haywards Heath, on Monday, August 1.

The crime reference is 0277.

A thief first tried to break into the victim’s car via its door, police said, then they tried the garage door.

Police said they also opened the side gate, but were disturbed by the victim’s dog barking.

Police described the suspect as a white male, possibly in his 30s with a medium build, wearing a hooded jacket, and ‘three-quarter’ rolled up jeans.

A spokesperson said: “If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident in this message please contact us online, or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.”

Alternatively people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.