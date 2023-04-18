Three men have been charged over a series of deliberate fires across Sussex, which are believed to have caused more than £1.1 million worth of damage, police announced today (Tuesday, April 18).

Police said the incidents happened over a period of several months in 2021.

At 10.27pm on Friday, June 26, 2021, police said they were called by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to a large fire at a derelict property in Broadwater Lane, Horsham.

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 3.39am, police were alerted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to a large fire at a derelict property in Wivelsfield Green where eight fire engines were in attendance.

At 7.23am on Sunday, August 29, 2021, police were contacted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue to a large deliberate fire at two outbuildings in Lower Willingdon that contained cylinders and farm machinery.

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 2.54am, police assisted East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service with a large fire in a barn on farmland off the A26 at Beddingham.

At 4.32am on Thursday, November 4, 2021, police were called to assist East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service with road closures following a hay bale fire at a vineyard in Rathfinny, Alfriston.

On Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 10.49pm, police attended two large barns on fire in Tarring Neville with smoke going into the A26.

At 4.04am on Sunday, November 7, police were contacted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to a report of a silver Vauxhall Corsa being on fire in Lewes Road, Ringmer.

And at 5.28am on the same day, police assisted the fire service with a road closure following a large fire involving haybales within a field in Litlington Road, Seaford.

Investigations into each of the fires were carried out by officers and the causes were confirmed as arson, police said.

The estimated value of the total damage caused was £1,117,825, police added.

Police said following enquiries, Oliver Williams, 19, of Porters Way, Polegate, was arrested and charged with one count of arson; Joshua Brinkley, 19, of Southfield, Polegate, was arrested and charged with seven counts of arson and Connor Luck, 21, of Balls Green, Withyham was arrested and charged with two counts of arson.